Consultation key to reintroducing scaling system

The Ministry of Education will be reintroducing the scaling system in the 2025 academic year, following the completion of consultation and policy adjustments at the school levels.

This was emphasized by the Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro, stating that this initiative will ensure fair representation of student performance.

Radrodro adds the scaling system will align with international practices that will ensure students’ results are credible and comparable at a global level.

“It helps normalize examination scores to account for varying degrees of difficulty across subjects and exams. Additionally, it addresses disparities. You see, Mr. Speaker, sir, most schools in the rural maritime areas have fewer resources because students tend to migrate to schools in towns and cities, believing that the school system there will provide better opportunities.”



Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro

Radrodro adds that the cabinet has approved public consultations that will play a critical role in the process of reintroducing the scaling system.

The system was introduced in 1979 for the Fiji Seventh Form Certificate and in 1989 for the Fiji School Leaving Certificate to ensure subject equivalence, but it was removed in 2015.