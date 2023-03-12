Education Minister accused of unconstitutional appointments

Opposition MP, Premila Kumar and Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro

Opposition MP, Premila Kumar, has accused Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro, of making recent appointments that lack transparency and are unconstitutional.

Kumar claims that Radrodro is creating jobs for supporters of the Coalition Government, beginning with the appointment of unsuccessful candidates from the Social Democratic Liberal Party as advisors.

She also questioned the appointment of two other officials in the Ministry.

According to Kumar, the appointments are questionable and do not comply with the ministry’s guidelines, which are developed in accordance with the Constitution.

Questions have been sent to Radrodro for a response.