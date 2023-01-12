Economic summit returns this year: Professor Prasad

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

The Ministry of Finance will be hosting the annual economic summit this year.

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says this is part of the government’s commitment to enhance private sector led-growth and development.

Professor Prasad says the event will likely be held in March or April.

The Finance Minister will also be appointing a Fiscal Review Committee, which will be another forum that brings the economic sector together.

Prasad adds that collaboration, dialogue and consultations like these provide the perfect foundation for sustainable growth.