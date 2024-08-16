E-cigarette addiction a major worry

The Health Ministry has raised concerns about the growing popularity of e-cigarettes, particularly among the youth in the country.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu states that while e-cigarettes such as vapes, were meant to help smokers move away from traditional tobacco, they are now creating significant challenges due to their growing addictive nature.

He says this is also having a social impact on our communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we’re doing more awareness and monitoring and implementation from our tobacco control enforcement unit. To ensure that we are ahead in terms of making sure that we try our best to limit the use of e-cigarettes.”

Dr Lalabalavu says many users, particularly young people, may not fully grasp the potential long-term health risks associated with vaping.

He adds their focus is on enhancing greater awareness and education regarding the dangers of e-cigarettes.