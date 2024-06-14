Dual crises of drug abuse and HIV need to be addressed

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has highlighted the urgent need to address the intertwined crises of drug abuse and the increasing incidence of HIV/AIDS among the youth in the country.

Rabuka says collective effort is needed to address the risky behaviors.

Youth Minister Jese Saukuru also believes youth-minded education is a crucial component of the solution.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are committed to supporting your growth and ensuring that you live healthy and happy lives. No matter how great the difficulties you face, you possess the strong will and courage to overcome them.”

The annual number of new HIV cases has surged from 82 in 2017 to a staggering 415 in 2023, with projections suggesting that the numbers could double again this year.

The Ministry of Health had also earlier raised concerns about the dangerous practice of drug use involving needles and syringes.