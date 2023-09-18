Dr. Lalabalavu visiting Balevuto

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu is visiting the Balevuto community in Ba today.

This as officials are still scrambling to identify the cause true cause of deaths in the community.

Dr. Atonio had earlier stated that deaths resulted from contaminated water while tests are still being carried out.

The Water Authority of Fiji had also stated that a test carried out by them also cleared their supply source.

With four deaths recorded from the area, Dr. Atonio says these individuals have underlying conditions.

Meanwhile, the shadow minister is also accompanying him.