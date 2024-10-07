Don’t let your guard down says Acting COMPOL

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew

As the festive season approaches, members of the public must not be complacent and let their guard down in the fight against illicit drugs.

The call comes from Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, in their endeavor to address the continuous infiltration of illicit drugs into communities.

According to the latest record from police, 143 cases of illicit drugs were recorded, as an increase in the overall crime rate was noted for the month of August.

Fong Chew says as the movement of people is expected to increase, a surge in activities related to illicit drugs is also anticipated across the country.

“We cannot, what I would say, relax our efforts in the fight against not only drugs or other illicit substances that are out there, but crime as a whole.”

Fong Chew says they will increase their presence through their operations nationwide and urges Fijians to support their endeavour in the fight against illicit drugs.

He says a collective approach is necessary to tackle illegal activities and emphasizes the importance of the collaboration between police and people to curb crime.

The Acting COMPOL reiterates their commitment to improve the illicit drug situation as they strengthen their duties to ensure the safety and security of Fijians.