Do not cross flooded roads: FRA

Motorists are urged not to cross any flooded roadways as a trough of low pressure continues to bring rain across some parts of the country.

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising the public that traffic is closed or restricted to certain roads in the Western Division due to flooding.

In a statement, FRA says it is better to wait until the water recedes or motorists must find alternate routes instead of taking unnecessary risks.

FRA states that the Vuda Back Road 1st Crossing and Buabua Road in Lautoka and Carreras 1 Road (Nagra junction) in Nadi are closed to all traffic.

Nacilau Road in Ba is open to light vehicles.



Meanwhile the Fiji Meteorological Office says the low pressure system lies slow moving over the group and is expected to affect most parts of the country until later today.