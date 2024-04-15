Digitalizing operations for enhanced efficiency

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo stresses the importance of digital transformation initiative aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing accessibility.

He adds the move towards digitization comes as a response to identified barriers that have previously hindered progress, economic growth and investor confidence.

Vosarogo says they now have online platforms where applicants have the ability to submit and track their applications digitally, marking a significant shift towards efficiency and convenience.

“So next month we’re going to be launching the consent application process where people who have applied for transfers either through their solicitors or by themselves will be able to lodge that online and also be able to get their consent approved online.”

Vosarogo says this move is expected to not only simplify procedures but also stimulate economic activity and instill confidence among stakeholders.