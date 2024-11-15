Digital transformation can uplift access to essential services

Digital Transformation efforts can assist countries in tapping into important sectors of society in multiple fields such as infrastructure development and access to health.

This was highlighted by the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan during the signing of an MOU on a digital transformation collaboration with the Government recently.

Karthigeyan said digital transformation and digital public infrastructure are a force multiplier that can provide great long-term benefits and assistance.

The Indian High Commission stated that India in the last couple of years has made digital public infrastructure a global benchmark.

“So, we started and we established this National eSanjeevani program, the largest telemedicine program in the entire world. On one day during this COVID time, I mean it had even like you know enabled access for more than 10 million people. And the COWIN platform which I mentioned, had handled 25 million people on one single day.”

Karthigeyan said through their digital transformation efforts in the health sector, they now account for 47% of global digital transactions in India.

The Indian High Commissioner highlighted that Fiji can also leverage having a unified payment interface similar to the one in India which has contributed to the economy immensely.

The Indian High Commissioner said this MOU on digital cooperation will help push and elevate the relationship to such sectors.