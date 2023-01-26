Digicel to work with Australia to improve farmers' access

Australian High Commission Chargé d'affaires John Williams [left] and Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed [Photo: Supplied]

The Australian government is partnering with Digicel Fiji to boost agricultural productivity by improving farmer access to tailored advisory services.

The project will first undertake market research to determine the information needs of farmers across several regions of the country.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says agriculture is essential to the people and the economy, and Digicel and Australia are keen to improve farmers’ access to relevant and timely information through information and communication technology (ICT).

Mohammed says the findings of the market research will inform the next steps in their collaboration with Australia’s Market Development Facility.



Australian High Commission Chargé d’affaires John Williams says Australia is investing in foundational work and research to support Fiji’s growing digital economy.

He adds that access to timely and relevant best practices, improved husbandry practices, and weather information contribute to improved productivity and incomes for farming households.