Bradley Dawson

A US national who killed his wife while on honeymoon at Turtle Island resort in Yasawa in 2022 has been handed life imprisonment by the Lautoka High Court.

Bradley Dawson will have to serve minimum of 18 year sentence before a pardon can be considered.

Dawson was convicted of one count of murder in December last year.

Article continues after advertisement

He murdered his wife Christie Chan just two days after they checked in for their honeymoon.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link