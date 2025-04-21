Cyber skills fuel new pathways

A regional workforce development program is equipping Pacific women and youth with the skills to secure remote jobs in the global tech sector.

This marks a shift in how talent from the region connects with companies like Amazon and Google.

The initiative focuses on building expertise in cybersecurity, cloud services and digital infrastructure, with a strong emphasis on preparing young women for careers often out of reach in traditional job markets.

Chief of Party for Pacific Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Anju Mangal states that the program is designed to open doors to inclusive economic pathways.

She explains that beyond technical training, participants are paired with mentors who help navigate the demands of a fast-evolving industry.

“But being engaged with these big companies, it made a huge difference. So we’ve got a couple of girls, we started this and PNG Digital Cluster is also working on that. And what we’ve been doing behind the scenes is mentoring and coaching.”

Tetra Tech’s Director of Inclusion Justice and Transformation Georgina Naigulevu says long-term success hinges on consistent investment in capacity building,ensuring that skills learned today translate into lasting professional growth.

Advocates say the Pacific is uniquely placed to become a hub for remote work, as more global companies look to diversify their workforce and tap into regions with untapped digital potential.





