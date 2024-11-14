Woman to face court over alleged fraud

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

She is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Nabouwalu Magistrates’ Court today.

It was alleged that on 24th July this year, the accused dishonestly obtained $165 from a victim through the M-PAiSA platform.

Police investigations revealed that the victim saw a post on Facebook regarding an iPhone for sale at $330 and contacted the accused, stating that she wanted to purchase the phone.

The accused then instructed the victim to send $165 as a deposit, and the phone would be sent to her via courier.

Police said the victim sent the money but was unable to contact the accused afterward.

The matter was reported to the Tavua Police Station.