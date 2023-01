A 48-year-old man from Navaqiqi, Savusavu has been charged for allegedly causing the death of a six-year-old student.

The incident occurred following a motor vehicle accident in Yaroi, Savusavu on December 17th last year.

The man has been charged with one count of dangerous driving, occasioning death.

He will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.