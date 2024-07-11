Man jailed for raping niece

A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Lautoka High Court for repeatedly raping his niece over a year.

The court heard that the man, a security officer had sexually abused his 12-year-old niece from January 1, 2022, to September 13, 2023, while she was living under his care.

He was convicted of three counts of rape.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Aruna Aluthge emphasised the gravity of the crime and the necessity of a stringent punishment.

He stated that the sentence was meant to condemn the offender’s actions and to serve as a deterrent to others who might contemplate similar offences.

Justice Aluthge stated that the aim of this punishment is to protect the public and to emphasize that anyone succumbing to such impulses will face severe consequences.

He adds that it is the court’s duty to impose sentences that act as a powerful deterrent to prevent the commission of such crimes.

The high court judge also said that the man, who is married but has no children will serve his sentence in a bid to reflect the severity of his actions and the community’s condemnation of such offences.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 11 years behind bars.