Kumar pleads guilty and apologizes to Minister Singh

Kishore Kumar in court today.

Infamous social media commentator Kishore Kumar has promised to be more careful with his words after pleading guilty in court today.

The case relates to a video he posted in 2022, where he used abusive and vulgar language against the now Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh.

Kumar got access to a Facebook account without permission and used it to upload the video.

Article continues after advertisement

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions and absconding bail.

Kumar also apologized to Minister Singh, saying he was sorry for what he did.

Magistrate Seini Puamau gave him a 12-month jail sentence, which is suspended for three years.

This means Kumar will not be going to jail unless he breaks the law again during that time.

Magistrate Puamau told him that what he did was not nice and below the standard expected of civilized decent people.

Kumar has 28 days to appeal the sentence.

Meanwhile, the court has decided to keep him in remand for a separate matter.

This is for the case where he is charged with six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he insulted the modesty of Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page, namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication,’ claiming that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

Kumar indicated to the court today he will be pleading guilty on the matter.

Magistrate Puamau advised him if he is going to be taking that stance, he will need to be presenting a written apology to the victim, as in this case there is an allegation of actual harm being committed.

The magistrate reminded him that words can hurt and can also heal.

He will be produced again in court at 11:30 tomorrow morning to take his plea on this matter.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.