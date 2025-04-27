Council pushes budget fixes

Chief Executive Seema Shandil [Source: Consumer Council of Fiji/Facebook]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is pressing for urgent government action in the 2025–2026 National Budget to help tackle the rising cost of living.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil said the council understood that factors such as inflation and heavy reliance on imported goods were driving up prices.

However, she said that well-thought-out recommendations to the government were needed to deliver real relief for consumers.

The Council’s submission will focus on tax reforms, targeted subsidies, and stronger support for local production.

“So, all of these contribute towards the high cost of living. So, we are making certain recommendations to the government that can aid in pushing the prices down, but this is a suggestion that we get to make on behalf of the consumers.”

Shandil said these measures would help strengthen financial resilience and drive a more inclusive and sustainable economic recovery.

She also said the council would continue to advocate for higher taxes on food products high in sugar and salt.

Shandil said greater taxation on sugary drinks, caffeine-based beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes was necessary due to their health impacts.

The submission will also OUTLINE issues consumers face in the financial and construction sectors, calling for stronger protections and better regulation.

