Council flags shady driving school deals

An alarming rise in complaints against driving schools has prompted a public warning from the Consumer Council of Fiji.

The Council says it has received over 57 complaints involving missing contracts, unpaid refunds, incomplete lessons and aggressive behavior by some instructors.

These cases amount to more than $21,000 in disputed payments.

CEO Seema Shandil states that some students even paid fees up to $100 without signed agreements, leaving them with no formal proof to support their claims.

She said the trend was concerning and threatens consumer protection and the quality of driver education in Fiji.

The Council is advising the public especially first-time drivers to take extra care before signing up.

This includes checking the school’s credentials, asking questions and making sure all payments and agreements are in writing.

