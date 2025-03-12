Council faces scrutiny over governance issues

Aerial shot of Suva City. [File Photo]

Serious issues regarding governance, homelessness and financial mismanagement were outlined in the Consolidated Review Report of the Suva City Council’s 2016-2018 Annual Reports.

The review points out the need for stronger leadership to handle the city’s growing social issues, such as the increasing number of people living on the streets.

It also stresses the importance of better financial management and a review of the laws that guide local councils.

Despite these challenges, Standing Committee on Social Affairs Chairperson Iliesa Vanawalu outlined the Council’s efforts, noting that Suva’s goal of being a safe, clean and peaceful city is still on track.

However, the report calls for more support from stakeholders to address these problems.

In response, the Ministry of Local Government, led by Minister Maciu Nalumisa acknowledged that financial mismanagement has been a serious issue.

Nalumisa said the government was taking steps to fix this, including conducting internal audits and planning to set up a rehabilitation center for homeless people and street children.

The government, he adds, is also working on improving public infrastructure in Suva, with upgrades to parks like Albert Park and Thurston Gardens.

Opposition MP Hem Chand supported the report’s recommendations, especially those calling for better oversight of local councils.

He reiterated the need for standard accounting practices across all councils and suggested creating an Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee to address the issues raised in audits.

He also urged the government to prioritize the renovation of Albert Park, which has fallen into disrepair.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad criticized the previous government’s management of local councils, citing issues like unpaid rates and boundary disputes.

He also pointed out that municipal elections have not been held since 2005, which he believes has contributed to the decline in council management.

Professor Prasad assured Parliament that the current government is preparing for elections and has set aside $1.5 million to ensure they are conducted smoothly.

