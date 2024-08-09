Constitution debate sparks concern over ethnic unity

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed deep concerns over the potential misuse of ethnic differences in Fiji’s ongoing constitutional debate.

This caution comes in response to calls from Independent MP Viliame Naupoto to review the 2013 Constitution, which he argues has not effectively unified the country.

Rabuka highlights the dangers of allowing ethnic divides to become a tool for political or social conflict.

Reflecting on Fiji’s turbulent history, he warned that Fiji must avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, where ethnic tensions were exploited.



MP Viliame Naupoto [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The response was sparked by Naupoto, a former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces who voiced his belief that the current Constitution has failed to unify Fiji’s diverse population.

He points out that the Constitution is perceived as being closely aligned with a particular political party which has deepened political and ethnic divides.

Rabuka, while acknowledging the importance of a unifying Constitution, emphasized that any review or amendment should be approached with caution.

“Wherever we are, if we are involved in the formulation of Constitutions or the foundations of lawmaking and governing in all these communities, none of which now, Mr. Speaker, sir, is monogamous. I mean, we’re all multi-ethnic. There’s no other mono-ethnic society in the world right now. And we must expect that there will continue to be uprising, maybe not violent. It will be uprising anyway.”

Rabuka referenced global examples of ethnic conflicts and stressed the importance of crafting laws and Constitutions that protect the rights of all citizens in multi-ethnic societies.

The Prime Minister reiterates that the 2013 Constitution, which outlines the powers and limitations of the State is intended to safeguard fundamental rights and ensure government accountability.

However, Rabuka and Naupoto stressed the need for consensus and broad-based support from all of Fiji’s communities to strengthen the Constitution’s legitimacy.

Naupoto also pointed to specific sections of the Constitution that he believes warrant review.

He argues that while the document contains valuable provisions, certain clauses such as those related to judicial remuneration and the role of the military, undermine key democratic principles like the separation of powers and judicial independence.