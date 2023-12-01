Concern grows amidst domestic violence surge

In the wake of an alarming surge in recorded cases of domestic violence, Empower Pacific has raised concerns for those who suffer in silence.

The ongoing 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign is not just a rallying cry against an insidious societal issue but a call for individual commitment to eradicate this menace that often lurks behind closed doors.

Empower Pacific counselor Timaima Delai says they have recorded a staggering 80 cases of domestic violence in just ten months.

“These are only the few who have reached out for counseling and social support now imagine those who are struggling in silence and who do not have the courage to report. They are not reflected in these numbers, how we can reach out to them? what support can we offer.”

Delai says society needs to unite against this silent epidemic and work towards creating safer, more supportive environments for those affected.

“By combining national policies, community engagement and individual commitment we can work towards creating a world where every individual can live free from the fear of violence.”

The theme for this year’s campaign is to invest to prevent violence against women and girls.