Community policing to help reduce social issues

Police take proactive measures through community policing to prevent crime. [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police will continue to address issues such as crimes against women and children, traffic, and illicit drugs through community policing.

As the force will be receiving reports, they will continue to take proactive measures through community policing to prevent crime.

Meanwhile, Chief Operations Officer/Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu has acknowledged public support during the busy week of operations last week.

Article continues after advertisement

He says manpower and resources were pushed forward, including the 183 police recruits, to support operational efforts towards two major sporting events in the Central and Western Divisions, as well as VIP visits.