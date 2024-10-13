Committee formed to oversee COMPOL selection

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua states that the appointment of the new Police Commissioner will be done soon.

Tikoduadua told FBC News that a dedicated committee has been formed to oversee the selection process.

He says the committee’s primary responsibility will be to evaluate candidates and make recommendations to the Constitutional Offices Commission, which holds the authority to finalize the appointment.

Tikoduadua emphasizes the importance of selecting a qualified individual to lead the police force, ensuring that the decision reflects the needs of the community and upholds public safety.

Juki Fong Chew is currently the Acting Commissioner of Police.