COI seeks urgent meeting with PM

Senior Barrister Janet Mason and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of FICAC Commissioner Babara Malimali has taken a dramatic turn as it seeks an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

This comes after Malimali raised concerns over former FICAC employee Kuliniasi Saumi’s access to sensitive documents within the institution.

Despite efforts, Rabuka has yet to respond to two formal requests for a meeting, including an email sent by Senior Barrister Janet Mason yesterday.

“We’re practically finished. Yes,( next week) and only because the Chief Registrar is out of the country at the moment and we have to wait till he gets back.”

The COI is pressing for the Prime Minister’s input as they investigate whether any irregularities influenced Malimali’s appointment, which has been mired in controversy.

The inquiry, now in its seventh week, is nearing its conclusion, with only one witness left to testify.

Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu, the final witness is currently overseas, pushing the COI’s timeline into next week despite previous statements indicating a wrap-up this week.

Today, Chief Justice Salesi Temo and several FICAC witnesses provided testimony, adding to the complex layers of the investigation.

As the inquiry draws to a close, public interest intensifies over whether Malimali’s appointment was made with the highest standards of integrity and transparency, or if the process was tainted by influence and mismanagement.

The unresolved issues surrounding the inquiry only add to the growing questions about the legitimacy of FICAC’s leadership under Malimali.

