Clean-up exposes growing litter crisis

A recent clean-up at My Suva Park revealed the scale of the litter problem, with over 67 garbage bags filled in just a few hours by over 80 volunteers.

Staff from the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) and the Fiji-Indonesia Friendship Association were involved in this exercise.

The collected waste, primarily consisting of takeaway wrappers and plastic bottles, underlines the serious environmental negligence affecting the area.

TLTB Secretary Salimoni Karusi expressed concern over the widespread disregard for the environment, calling the litter a reflection of a broader societal issue.

“Usually it’s just the food packs, people having take-away and eating by the seaside. There are rubbish bins right next to where they’re eating, but they just leave it on the ground.”

Meanwhile, TLTB CFO Cama Raimuria stated that regular clean-up efforts should be a constant commitment, not just a one-off event.

“We normally do this every once a quarter. But now, given the responsibility and a lot of rubbish that is thrown, we are doing it every month.”

The initiative aligns with the government’s National Anti-Litter Campaign, which aims to tackle key waste hotspots and promote sustainability across Fiji.

