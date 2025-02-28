China welcomes journalists in media exchange program

Participants of the China International Press Communication Center's media exchange program

More than 120 journalists from across the globe will participate in the China International Press Communication Center’s media exchange program this year.

The first cohort is already in Beijing under a four and a half program managed by the China Public Diplomacy Association.

Fiji, Tonga and Nauru are also being represented in the CIPCC program this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking during the launch of the 2025 program today, Director of the CIPCC program Yu Lei said the program aimed to assist journalists gain a deeper and in-depth understanding of China’s history, innovation structures and global development goals.

He also said the invited journalists and media professionals from the various regions would get the opportunity to immerse themselves in cultural, economic and technical aspects of life in China.

The CIPCC program director added that this would allow journalists to interact, engage and report on social, political, economic and contemporary issues that China faces.

“China is here to help you, we invite most of the journalists from developing countries to come and play a role as a representative for your organisation’s and we give you the opportunity to experience China by yourself and experience it firsthand”

Yu said this was also a good opportunity for all the journalists to connect and network with colleagues from other parts of the world.

The journalists are being accommodated in the Jianguomenwai Diplomatic Residence Compound, which is in the heart of Beijing, for the duration of their stay.

Initiatives and programs such as the CIPCC program offer an alternative means to gain an insight into China and counter the western media narrative.

Currently there are about 50 journalists from six regions with participation expected to increase and exceed 120 by the end of next month from the China-Africa Press Center, China-Asia-Pacific Center, China-Latin America and Caribbean Center, China-Eurasia Center and the China Central and Eastern European Press Center.

The CIPCC program began in 2014 to foster regular exchanges and cooperation between media from different parts of the world.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.