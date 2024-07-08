Children susceptible to commit sexual offence

The Fiji Police Force has revealed shocking information on sexual offence, as a report reveals that a 5-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl.

Inspector Unaisi Mateiwai of the Fiji Police Force Sexual Offence and Child Abuse Unit made the revelation during an evangelism programme at Drekena Village in Rewa.

Mateiwai says children are susceptible to commit a sexual offence, as they are greater risk of exposure to obscene materials on the internet.

“The children who were involved in the sexual offence, were exposed to obscene pictures and videos on the phone. The incident would have been avoided, if the parents supervised their children.”

Mateiwai says the alarming statistic is a wake-up call, and emphasizes a whole-of-society approach to address the issue.

She says it is not an easy task to address the issue, and challenges parents and guardians to stand up and join the fight against crime in society.

The Fiji Police Force says while the onus is on parents to nurture their children, it has also urged every member of the family to monitor their children’s activities to ensure they stay out of trouble.