Change habits to ease traffic congestion, says Tuinaceva

file photo

The Assistant Transport Minister has announced his solution to immediately tackle the traffic congestion issue, especially in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

And instead of suggesting traffic engineering remedies, Naisa Tuinaceva sees road users themselves as the key by taking practical action to help ease traffic jams.

Tuinaceva says traffic jams on the busiest roads in Fiji would be minimized if drivers changed some of their habits.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the proposals may be hard for commuters, who are used to the convenience of cars, to embrace.

“Yes, there are habits. There are habits and mannerisms that both motorists and passengers who are travelling in public will need to change. We are encouraging people to use public transport, we are encouraging people to do carpooling, and we are encouraging people if they can change their travel time. Those that can leave early to go to work or for school, just to avoid the congestion. See, peak hours, there will always be peak hours.”

Tuinaceva also asked families to reassess travel and to consider carpooling.

“Those are the kind of things that we are talking about here in terms of changing the behaviors of the general public. Whether you are a motorist, driver, vehicle owner, or you are just a passenger travelling on public transport or carpooling in any other vehicle, it is available for you to use, to share.”

Tuinaceva is also urging commuters to take public transport, reducing the number of private vehicles on the roads at peak times.

He adds that promoting public transport is part of the plan and a solution they believe will help reduce traffic congestion.

LTA Board Chair, Inosi Kuridrani says moves are underway to improve public transport services.

“We are trying to promote more consistent bus service, regular bus service for the people living in the semi and urban areas to go for public transport. I think we are currently reviewing our RRL policies and regulations for buses, if we can improve on the plan on the public transport service so that people can go for public transport for work and school.”

The Assistant Minister’s long term plans to overcome road congestion also includes traffic lights giving an all green flow and thus better managing links and junctions.