CCF steps up monitoring

[Source: Consumer Council of Fiji/Facebook]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is warning shoppers to be vigilant while doing their Easter shopping.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil warns of potential exploitation, including fake discounts and expired products, which are often sold during holidays.

Shandil says there is often an increase in complaints during festive periods.

She says consumers often fall victim to unethical practices such as misleading pricing and advertisements, poor-quality products, high-pressure sales tactics, and online shopping scams.

She adds the council has intensified its monitoring and outreach efforts, collaborating with both consumers and retailers nationwide to promote fair trading practices.

Shandil says that the council will try its best to resolve complaints and ensure that no one is left in the dark regarding product safety, fair pricing, or redress.

Shoppers are encouraged to stay alert, stay informed, and help make this festive season a joyful one.





