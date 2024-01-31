Case by Ratu Inoke discontinued

Turaga na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata

The Suva High Court today discontinued a matter filed by Turaga na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata against the Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service and the Attorney General.

In this matter, the Naitasiri high chief had alleged that he was detained unlawfully since March 4th, 2019.

The Legal Aid Commission filed for the discontinuation this morning.

Ratu Inoke was imprisoned for mutiny and aiding soldiers in an act of mutiny.

He claimed that his detention after the March 2019 date was unlawful.

Ratu Inoke Takiveikata was first charged in 2004. He was then convicted of three counts of incitement to mutiny and one count of aiding soldiers in an act of mutiny.

Following this, the Naitasiri High Chief appealed his sentence and conviction, and this was granted by the Appeals Court, subsequently, his conviction was quashed.

The Court of Appeal ordered that the matter be remitted to the High Court for retrial in 2007.

In 2008, he faced a separate charge of conspiracy to murder in which it was alleged that he plotted to kill former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in late 2007, where he was found guilty and sentenced to seven years.

His criminal matters from 2004 were retried in 2011, and he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of eight years.

Ratu Inoke alleges that he was supposed to be released from prison on March 4th, 2019, which, in his view, did not happen.

Last year, Ratu Inoke filed a miscellaneous action against the Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service and the Attorney General, alleging unlawful detention.

Today, in the High Court of Suva, the court received information that Ratu Inoke and the Legal Aid have filed for discontinuation which was granted by the court.

Meanwhile, Ratu Inoke was only released through a Presidential pardon last December.