Capacity building is vital: Jenkins

The labour costs are one of the biggest challenges for the construction industry.

Speaking during the Construction Industry Council workshop, President Gordon Jenkins says skilled workers continue to migrate due to better opportunities.

Jenkins says learning and development can help shrink the talent gaps; therefore, they are looking at ways to build capacity.

Article continues after advertisement

“The construction industry has lost people overseas who are really skilled. You cannot control the people, but you need to be able to upskill them.”

Jenkins says there needs to be a quick fix.

He suggests that contractors need to offer better opportunities to the workers to retain their skills.

According to the CIC President, Fijians have the capabilities and skills that need to be harnessed.