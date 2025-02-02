Bus card balance checks available

Parents will be able to check their children’s e-ticketing card balance when they pay for the fare on the new system.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, when questioned about concerns being raised about parents not being able to check their children’s balances.

He adds that parents can also have the cards checked with the bus checkers.

“There’s an app that’s coming down the line. So that app will have your balance anyway. So there’s a few more layers of development that needs to happen. And then hopefully in about June, we’d like to go to tap-on, tap-off. So that’s the ambition. We’ll see how we go.”

Kamikamica adds that, more importantly, they are going to capture the whole transportation system, so after buses, they will look at taxis and minivans.

He says they also hope to implement this in shipping and maritime travel as well.

The DPM says that the new system aspires to be beneficial to all.