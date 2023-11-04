Bilo settlement continues to struggle for clean water supply

[Bilo Settlement]

The residents of Bilo Settlement, located just a 20-minute drive from Suva are grappling with a pressing issue that has persisted for over six decades; the lack of access to a reliable clean water supply.

Despite witnessing some development over the years with the installation of electricity and road infrastructure, the settlement of over 200 residents still rely on rainwater and two small ponds for their water needs.

Timoci Lagilevu, a 46-year-old resident, born and raised in Bilo, expressed the frustration of the community in their quest for piped water supply.

He highlights that despite reaching out to relevant authorities, their appeals for assistance have not resulted in any progress.

“I am 46 years old and was born here and ever since I can remember, we have never received any assistance in terms of water supply to Bilo. We have reached out to all the relevant authorities to help us with piped water supply, but to date, nothing has eventuated.”

Aisake Bale, an 84-year-old resident who settled in Bilo in 1962 has witnessed the community’s growth and development in various aspects. However, the absence of a clean water supply remains a major concern for him and other long-time residents.



[Aisake Bale]

…”I am glad with the developments that have been done so far but I am sad that the main one, which is water supply is still yet to reach Bilo.

In an earlier interview, Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Amit Chanan shared that the Bilo Settlement Water system is included in their budget for the current financial year, offering a glimmer of hope to the residents.

With Bilo settlement which is near Veisari, we do have a project in the current financial year, we do have the funding to extend the pipeline and so the good news is the project is already funded, the plan is finalized we should be going out to market to get the pipeline extended and so the residents in that settlement will have immediate water supply soon by the end of this financial year.”

Bilo Settlement’s struggle for access to clean water serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by some communities in accessing one of the most fundamental human needs—safe and reliable water.

While developments have occurred in various aspects of their lives, the absence of a proper water supply remains a pressing issue for this community.

The residents hope that their pleas will be heard and they can soon bid farewell to reliance on unhygienic ponds for their water needs.