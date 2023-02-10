Beware of misinformation, seasonal workers urged

Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh.

Sixty-eight Fijians who will be leaving under the Pacific Australia Labor Mobility Scheme have been told to be aware of misinformation on social media.

Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh says that there are a lot of agents who are not part of the PALM scheme but are giving advice and trying to influence workers in Australia.

He highlighted this while presenting certificates to these seasonal workers.

“The best place you can get advice from is the National Employment Center, which is ours, and the PALM support services that you learned about during the training. If any issues, remember your team, and your team leaders and to communicate with your supervisors. Your company is contractually obligated to look after you, as you are very valuable to them.”



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Singh has assured these workers that their working conditions will be the same as those of the local residents in Australia.

“Workers, you have the same rights and responsibilities. You have the same leave, allowances, and workplace training entitlements. All of you are protected under the same fair work and modern awards and enterprises agreement.”

Singh says these workers will be working for the meat industry, regional workforce management, horticulture, and the hospitality and accommodation industry.