Batiwale case referred to SG

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica has referred the case involving newly appointed Online Safety Commissioner Filipe Batiwale to the Solicitor General for further legal consideration.

This comes after a police report was lodged against Batiwale for alleged defamation of character.

Kamikamica clarified that, according to the police, the matter is not criminal but a civil case.

“What I’ve done is just referred it to the Solicitor General but clearly according to the police it’s not a criminal case. So we’ve just asked through the Permanent Secretary to get some advice.”

Kamikamica adds the situation will be carefully monitored as it progresses through the legal process.

