Basic Industries Limited invests in equipment to boost production

[Source: Supplied]

A subsidiary of Fijian Holdings Limited, Basic Industries Limited (BIL), has commissioned a new state-of-the-art crusher equipment to increase efficiency and support infrastructure development and economic progress.

The investment of over $8 million will boost BIL’s production capabilities and reduce operational costs.

BIL chairman Savendra Dayal expressed his gratitude to everyone who made the commissioning of the new equipment a success and emphasized the importance of investing in new technologies to stimulate economic growth and promote prosperity.

[Source: Supplied]

BIL CEO Ritesh Dass states the company is committed to innovation and excellence, and its goal is to provide customers with the best products and services.



[Source: Supplied]

The commissioning of the new equipment is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s performance, increasing production capacity, reducing downtime, and improving product quality.



[Source: Supplied]