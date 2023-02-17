3-year suspension mooted for Bainimarama

Opposition Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama.

Parliament is currently debating the report of the Parliament Privileges Committee on the Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Committee has decided that Bainimarama be suspended from Parliament for 3 years.

While delivering the Motion Leader of government in parliament Lynda Tabuya stated that Bainimarama is to issue a written apology to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere 14 days from today.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama will be required to issue an apology to the public no later than 48 hours from today.

The Committee also decided that he is also not allowed to enter parliament precinct during period of suspension.

If Bainimarama does not comply, the committee has proposed necessary enforcement as well.