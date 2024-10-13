APTC and TAFE Queensland boost vocational training in Fiji

The Australia Pacific Training Coalition is collaborating with TAFE Queensland to provide Technical and Vocational Education and Training to partnered universities in Fiji.

TAFE Queensland Executive Officer John Tucker highlights they have been supporting APTC in hosting study tours for TVET regulators and training providers.

He adds the goal of this collaboration is to equip individuals with the skills necessary to successfully enter the workforce.

Tucker says this initiative fosters collaboration between the two countries, promoting knowledge exchange and building a skilled labor force that can adapt to evolving job markets.

“These tours, as an example, include stakeholders with knowledge in maintaining quality and drawing specific insights from the Australian TVET regulator, which is the Australian Skills Equality Program. The study tours provide opportunities for valuable knowledge exchange and even more robust internationally recognized TVET systems across the Pacific.”

Tucker emphasizes that it is crucial for individuals to contribute to the economic development of their countries, regardless of their field of work.

He adds that it is vital for community members to participate in such trainings, as it will enhance their skills and boost their employability.