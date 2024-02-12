Agreement signed for the development of POMF

The European Union and the Pacific Community have signed an agreement for the development of the Pacific Regional One Maritime Framework.

Ambassador of the EU to the Pacific, Barbara Plinkert, says the framework is a tool to support in all areas, such as making the Pacific greener, connecting Pacific communities, and ensuring maritime security.

She adds that this provides a robust framework for enhancing cooperation in maritime awareness and security efforts.

The launch of the Framework and funding announcement took place at the Office of Delegation of the European Union to the Pacific earlier today.

The development of the framework is said to align with national maritime priorities and regional and international development goals to ensure its security.