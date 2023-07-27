AG calls for a united action to combat corruption

Attorney General Siromi Turaga

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has emphasized the critical necessity of a united and multidisciplinary approach to combat corruption.

During the two-day Pacific Anti-Corruption Regional Conference, government officials, experts, and stakeholders from across the Pacific region have gathered to address one of the most pervasive and destructive challenges of our time – corruption.

Turaga underscores that the responsibility of fighting corruption lies collectively with all participants and stresses the need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle this deep-rooted issue.

He says corruption’s far-reaching consequences undermine the fundamental pillars of society, eroding the government’s ability to serve the people and sowing distrust in democratic processes, institutions, and leaders.

In his address to the attendees, Turaga highlights that this inaugural conference provides an ideal platform to share success stories and best practices in the fight against corruption.

“The aim of the conference is not merely to talk about the problem. But more so to emerge with realistic solutions and action plan, which are appropriate to the Pacific unique setting. Together. We can build robust frameworks that will strengthen institutions and enhance transparency and bolster anti-corruption measures.”

Turaga reiterates by working together, they can pool resources, share expertise, and implement comprehensive measures that leave no room for corruption to take hold.

“Therefore, the fight against corruption is not merely a commendable aspiration. It is an indispensable mission. If we are to secure a better future. Future for each and every one of us.”

Around 200 participants are part of the regional conference which ends tomorrow.