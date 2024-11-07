AdventureNext Fiji to host pre-event famil

[Source: Tourism Fiji]

A group of leading local tourism operators have partnered with Tourism Fiji to host a series of pre-event familiarization (famil) tours, giving international buyers, media, and storytellers a first-hand look at Fiji’s offerings.

This is part of the lead-up to AdventureNEXT Fiji.

The tours will host 20 buyers, 11 international media representatives, and 2 storytellers from across the globe, including regions such as Australia, New Zealand, North America, and Asia.

This exclusive opportunity to experience Fiji’s diverse adventure activities will showcase the country as a premier destination for sustainable, culturally immersive, and transformative adventure travel experiences.

The tours, led by operators such as South Sea Cruises, Talanoa Treks, Muaivatu Trails, Duavata, Nukubati Great Sea Reef, VOU, and Finding Island Tours, will highlight a variety of adventure tourism experiences—from hiking and kayaking to cultural immersions and sustainable ecotourism initiatives.

AdventureNEXT is a premier global event that brings together buyers, media, and operators to explore and discover emerging adventure travel destinations.

The event will be held from the 20th-22nd of November at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa.