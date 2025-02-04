4.1 tonnes of meth destroyed under heavy security

The 4.1 tonnes of illicit drugs seized in the State versus Justin Ho and others case has been successfully destroyed this week.

The methamphetamine haul was burnt at the Dignified Crematorium in Davuilevu under heavy police and military presence.

The destruction process, which began on Monday, was carried out in accordance with a Lautoka High Court order issued in December last year.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, in consultation with the Commissioner of Police, had applied for the destruction, arguing that the seized drugs could not be safely or conveniently stored until the case’s final determination.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku informed the Lautoka High Court today that the drug destruction process was completed.

He also confirmed that a video recording and a detailed report on the destruction will be filed in court.

The case will be called on the 17th of next month, for updates on voir dire disclosures, pre-trial conference documents, and the final amended Information.

