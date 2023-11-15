22-year-old in custody for alleged burglary involvement

A 22-year-old man is currently in custody for his alleged involvement in a burglary case in Suva Point on Sunday morning.

Divisional Police Commander South SSP Wate Vocevoce says the suspect is alleged to have stolen assorted items estimated to be worth more than $8000.

Vocevoce says a raid was conducted the suspect’s home at Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa, where some of the stolen items were recovered.

Article continues after advertisement

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile in a separate case, a man believed to be the receiver of stolen goods was also arrested by Raiwaqa Police.

Vocevoce says recoveries included a camera and laptop believed to have been stolen from the home of a 77-year-old residing in Rakua Street on Sunday night.

The Divisional Police Commander says the suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.