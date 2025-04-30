$15.9m for grid extension project

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Public Works has paid out $15.9 million to Energy Fiji Limited for the construction of 73 projects that will provide grid electricity to remote areas across the country.

These projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and will benefit more than 1,636 households.

This includes 24 households in Central Viti Levu, 38 in the Western Division, and 11 in Vanua Levu.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the projects have passed the design and procurement stage and are currently in the construction phase.

He added that this will reduce reliance on fossil fuels and increase connectivity to education, health, and economic opportunities for rural families.

The projects aim to boost solar power and improve energy access in rural and maritime areas.

This is part of government development plans outlined in the 2024–2025 national budget.

