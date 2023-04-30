100-day promises is over 50% complete – Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Coalition Government is making progress on its 100-day promises, with over 50% of the goals already achieved, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Speaking on the “Na Noda Paraimisita” program on Fiji Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio Fiji One, Rabuka says the government would take its time to ensure that all promises are fulfilled completely.

The 100-day promise initiative was launched on 24 December last year, shortly after the coalition government came to power and Rabuka says they will not rush the promises left to be completed.

“The 100 days journey was not easy especially when we started in the second half of a financial year that was put together by the previous government, so we only used the budget that was previously endorsed by the then government.”

Rabuka highlighted several projects that are part of the 100-day promises and are expected to be completed in the next financial year.

“We have completed over 50 percent, we are still working on some of the projects while the other promises are still work in progress and are expected to be completed when we put together the budget for the next financial year.”

Other promises include the National Economic Summit that was completed last two weeks, and the the Boselevu Vakaturaga that is to take place next month and the Ratu Sukuna Day Celebrations.

Other promises included changes to the Speaker, the re-establishment of the cabinet, changes to the Civil Services and Ministries, and the abolishment of Bill 17.