Warner Bros. teases ‘Joker’ sequel, ‘Beetlejuice 2’ and more at CinemaCon

Warner Bros. isn’t resting on its “ Barbie ” laurels: The 100-year studio has its sights on a record-breaking 2024 as well, with a release slate that includes a new Mad Max film, “ Furiosa,” Kevin Costner’s two-part Western epic, “ Horizon: An American Saga, ” the “ Beetlejuice ” sequel, and “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which brings Lady Gaga to Gotham City.

The studio was first up Tuesday night to dazzle theater owners who are gathered this week in Las Vegas for the annual CinemaCon convention and trade show. They came armed with stars, including the likes of Kevin Costner, Michael Keaton, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, as well as footage and trailers to show.

“Joker” director Todd Phillips showed the audience a trailer for “Joker: Folie à Deux,” out Oct. 4, which brings Joaquin Phoenix back as the violent and mentally ill Arthur Fleck and introduces Gaga’s Harley Quinn. Phillips thanked the exhibitors in the room for helping the first movie become such a big success.

Addressing rumors that the sequel is a musical, Phillips said that he hasn’t referred to it as such.

“It’s a movie where music is an essential element,” Phillips said. “To me that doesn’t veer very far from the first film.”

Before its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month and theatrical release on May 24, “Furiosa” director George Miller stars Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, spoke a bit about the prequel and showed some explosive new footage.

“We just finished last week,” said the 79-year-old filmmaker, whose first Mad Max film came out 45 years ago.

This new film is focused on a young Furiosa, who was played by Charlize Theron in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” the 2015 blockbuster that made over $300 million at the box office and won four Oscars.

“This is the story of one woman’s relentless commitment to impossible hope,” Taylor-Joy said. “We see her go through everything.”