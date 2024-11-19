Tina knowles denies beyoncé fee

[Source: ENews]

Tina Knowles shot down rumors that her daughter Beyoncé was paid $10 million to appear at a Kamala Harris rally in October—and John Legend backed her up.

You know you’re Beyoncé when you cause all this conversation.

The “Formation” singer’s mother Tina Knowles shut down rumors that her daughter was paid $10 million to speak at a Kamala Harris rally in her hometown of Houston Oct. 25. The 70-year-old shared a screenshot of post from the “Candace Owens Show” that had “been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down” on her own Instagram page Nov. 16.

The matriarch—who shares the “Love On Top” hitmaker and younger daughter Solange Knowles with ex Mathew Knowles—went on to explain that the post in question was about the allegation that Beyoncé received a seven-figure payment at the rally.

Tina went on to ask, “When does [sic] the lies and rumors stop? Of course you won’t see this in the news!!!!!”

John Legend, who appeared alongside Bruce Springsteen at a Harris rally in Philadelphia Oct. 28, backed up the House of Deréon founder in the comments of her post.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity to be accused of receiving a fee for appearing at one of the Vice President’s rallies, either.

Oprah Winfrey also spoke out about similar rumors, shutting down reports that accused her of receiving a $1 million appearance fee to attend a Unite the Nation event alongside the Vice President in Detroit in September.