Swift responds to Grohl’s live performance comment

Taylor Swift and Dave Grohl [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Nothing gets past Taylor Swift.

The pop star seems to have responded to a quip from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in which he suggested that her Eras Tour performances may not all be live.

During night three at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (the same night Travis Kelce made his Eras Tour stage debut), Swift took a moment to thank her band following the “Folklore-Evermore” section of the show.

Article continues after advertisement

The Foo Fighters had been playing in London Stadium on Saturday, when Grohl made a joke about playing in London the same weekend as Swift.

When the audience booed, he added, “What?! Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f**king place.”

Perhaps realizing it’s unwise to upset Swift fans, Grohl prefaced his remark by saying, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

Too late.

It was an unexpected comment from Grohl, who in 2015 declared he was “officially obsessed” with Swift.