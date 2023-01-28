One Love Festival in Tauranga cancelled

[Source: 1News]

This year’s One Love Festival in Tauranga has been cancelled due to forecasted rain and weather-related travel disruption in Auckland.

“The rough weather last night and this morning has caused chaos, and there is no sign of it easing up over the weekend. From site flooding, to high winds, to artists being stuck in Auckland, thunderstorms predicted and heavy rain tomorrow as well, we are unable to safely and logistically deliver One Love 2023,” organisers said.

“This, along with the State of Emergency that was declared for Auckland last night has to be taken into account when considering your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew. A total of 40% of our ticket holders are from Auckland.”

Organisers say attendees will be refunded.